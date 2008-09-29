Saint Edmund's - The full scheme
Saint Edmund's, Falinge near Rochdale - is a real tour-de-force. Built in the 1870's for £28,000 (when a good church cost £4000). It is a Masonic Church and Pevsner says that it has symbolism to rival the Da Vinci Code Rosslyn Chapel. I am photographing the interior because it is due to close soon. "Almost every fitting and feature has reference to the Lore of masonry." Says Pevsner. The listing also states - Internally and externally such reference extends not only to the front, lectern and communion rail but to roof trusses, stained glass and more abstract qualities such as proportions which are said to relate to those of Solomon's temple Listed Grade II* - THIS BUILDING SHOULD BE LISTED Grade I
